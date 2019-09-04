Korres

Wild Rose Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream

$38.00

A high-performance water cream to brighten and hydrate the delicate eye area while minimizing the appearance of lines, dark circles, and puffiness. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine lines, Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and Puffiness Formulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Wild Rose Oil: Visibly brightens, plumps, and moisturizes. - Super Vitamin C: Helps to improve uneven skin tone and texture. Ingredient Callouts: This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This cream minimizes the appearance of dark circles and fine lines, while brightening. Wild rose oil combined with stabilized super vitamin C and rhodiola rosea extract helps reduce the appearance of all signs of fatigue for a radiant, youthful look.Clinical Results: In a clinical study of women 25 to 40 after 2-month period twice a day use:- 100% of women reported it reduced the appearance of dark circles- 100% of women reported their skin to be brighter and more moisturized- 97% of women reported it reduced the appearance of puffiness Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.