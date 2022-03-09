Urban Decay

Wild Lash Mascara

£23.00

Treat your lashes to our plant powered Wild Lash Mascara. The vegan formula*, 99% naturally derived formula is packed with amazing, lash-loving ingredients like avocado oil, and sunflower oil to help give your lashes fluffy volume and incredible lift, naturally. Vegan Cruelty-Free Longwear YOU ARE THE REASON WE CREATED WILD LASH. Buildable volume, lifted lashes, and up to 16 hrs staying power with only the ingredients you want. A plant-powered, volumising mascara that helps provide buildable volume and lift that lasts up to 16 hours. Vegan formula* and 99% naturally derived ingredients. WILD BY NATURE Wild Lash's natural ingredients help deliver fluffy volume. The formula, enriched with avocado oil and sunflower oil & ingredients derived from cassava starch, colza and coconut oil, helps lashes feel soft. The big, leaf-shaped brush helps grab, scoop and separate every lash from root to tip, delivering up to 64% more lift and up to 10.7x more volume**. The quick-drying vegan formula* is smudge, transfer, and flake resistant, providing long-lasting wear that feels soft and lightweight on your lashes. Plus, it won't clump and can be removed gently and easily. Get ready to go wild for Wild Lash! The UK's No.1 Vegan Eye Brand***. *Vegan formula: does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by products. **Instrumental test ***The NPD Group, L.P.® UK, Prestige Makeup, Vegan Eye Segment, 12 months ending December 2021, value & unit sales. To verify contact contact us. Full ingredient list