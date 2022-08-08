Cal Exotics

Wild G-spot Vibrator

$79.95

Product Description Stimulates Your 3 Primary Erogenous Zones All At Once! Designed specifically for women who have a hard time reaching orgasm, the best-selling Wild G-Spot has left countless numbers of women smiling and satisfied… and you could be one of them! • 3 fast-vibrating stimulators focus on your clit • Curved tip designed to find your G-Spot • Spinning metal beads create a stimulating massage • Experience multiple vibration & rotation modes • Waterproof for fun in the shower or pool • Made from smooth and flexible TPE, a jelly-like material • Measures 1.5 inches wide and 5.2 inches long, insertable • Powered by 3 AA batteries, sold separately The secret behind the Wild G’s amazing success record and popularity, is its ability to stimulate your three most sensitive erogenous zones all at the same time for unequalled pleasure. While most rabbits come with two vibrating stimulators, the Wild G-Spot has three, making it 50% more effective. It also allows you to target multiple angles at the same time! The tip is designed expressly for your G-Spot. The curve is precisely angled to make your G-Spot easier to find, while the tip’s large surface area maintains contact even as you start to squirm or wiggle! As an added bonus, the tip actually rotates around making it even more fun! The metal beads spin around the vibrator’s shaft to finish the erogenous zone trifecta. The vibrator uses two motors – one in the shaft that controls the spinning beads and rotating tip and another for the clitoral stimulators – to maximize your stimulation and pleasure. There are 3 rotation and 3 vibration levels for you to try. Both functions are controlled independently so you can experiment with many different combinations. The toy is fully waterproof so you can use it to spice up your morning shower or while relaxing in the pool after work. The water-tight seal also makes it easy for you to clean your vibrator so you can keep it looking and performing like new. The G-Spot vibe measures 1.5 inches wide and 5.2 inches long, insertable. Counting the stimulator and base, it is 10 inches long from top to bottom. Made from TPE, the shaft is smooth and flexible. While TPE might feel like jelly, it’s much more durable for longer-lasting fun. The vibe uses 3 AA batteries, sold separately. Simply unscrew the base to add or replace them. The Wild G-Spot Vibrator is safe to use with condoms as well as water-based and silicone-based sex lubes. Wash the toy in warm, soapy water before and after each use.