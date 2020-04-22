Deconeer

Wild Flower Embroidery Kit For Beginner

$16.99 $15.29

♥Hand Embroidery Kit,Embroidery Pattern Beginner,DIY Embroidery Kit,Modern hand embroidery Plants patterns,Modern Embroidery Hoop Art ♥Item Type: Embroidery Kit ♥Fine or Fashion:Fashion ♥Gender:Unisex ♥Size:20cm diameter ♥Materials: -Fabric -Embroidery hoop -Cotton thread -Embroidery needle -Guide to using embroidery -Electronic English manual, PDF file will be emailed when your order is shipped ♥This is a complete set of embroidery kits, with these beginner handmade materials to make your hand embroidery easier, you can complete beautiful embroidery art well ♥I like the process of embroidery, making the slow down time more fulfilling and valuable. Everything is quiet, everything is orderly, and everything is meaningful. Embroidery has changed my personality, changed my meaning to life, made me hope for every day, I hope that embroidery can also bring you happiness! ♥The colorful pattern and grid lines printed on the cross stitch fabric are very easy to wash off after you finish the embroidery work. Since it uses water soluble printing dye, please do not get it wet before you finish it. ♥Strict quality Control:we had check all products before shipping from our warehouse,each procedure of the quality control reveal the QC team meticulous nature,no matter our purchasing channel or the delivery procedures. ♥Professional Customer Service: if you have any question,please feel free contact us by email,contact form,we will reply all email within 24 hours.every customer question,will got Professional Customer Service.