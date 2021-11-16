PEACH & LILY

Wild Dew Treatment Essence

$39.00 $27.30

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence drenches skin with hydrating, soothing and firming ingredients to boost radiance and help skin feel plump and dewy. Benefits Formulated for rapid absorption and filled with humectants to powerfully boost hydration Filled with proven brightening and firming agents to help improve radiance and reduce signs of accelerated aging Probiotics improve skin's resiliency and vibrancy Skin is visibly glowing and plumped up with hydration Helps improve the absorption and efficacy of your other skincare products Includes superstar ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Lotus Extract, Bamboo Extract Suitable for all skin types - including sensitive skin Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, struggled with persistent severe eczema. She learned how to transform the look and feel of her own problem-skin with gentle, safe and effective ingredients. All Peach & Lily formulas are crafted with this philosophy in mind. 100% Worry Free: Peach & Lily formulas are clean, non-toxic, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Leaping Bunny certified. Excludes 1,550+ ingredients: no sulfates, fragrances, formaldehyde, dyes or colorants, parabens, mineral oils, silicones, and more - ever. Key Ingredients Peach & Lily uses natural extracts and clinically proven ingredients to deliver visible results Hyaluronic Acid Complex: a proprietary blend of short, medium, and long-chain hyaluronic acid molecules designed to draw moisture to the skin and help skin feel more hydrated, plumped, and radiant Lotus Extract: a powerful antioxidant known to fight signs of free radical damage from sun, pollution, and stress Bamboo Extract: rich in antioxidants that protect skin from environmental stressors and rejuvenate skin's barrier Niacinamide: a form of Vitamin B3 with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative benefits; creates a visibly brighter appearance and targets dark spots Probiotic Complex: delivers antioxidants and nutrients to encourage revitalized and more resilient skin Radish Seed Extract: helps to nourish skin and combat signs of accelerated aging Adenosine: clinically proven ingredient to help energize, firm, and smooth the look of skin's surface Clinical Results 100% saw increased hydration with decreased dullness and dryness 100% said the formula feels lightweight and does not clog pores 98% experienced a healthy, radiant glow 98% experienced improved absorption and performance of other skincare products 97% said skin feels instantly refreshed and rejuvenated 95% said skin looks and feels calmer, brighter, more balanced and luminous Third party consumer study results