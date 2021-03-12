PEACH & LILY

Wild Dew Treatment Essence

$39.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

WHAT IT IS: An essence is one of the most fundamental skincare products in Asian beauty routines. In Korea, essences are nearly mandatory because they focus intensively on delivering ample hydration to skin via a cocktail of skin-transforming ingredients. Essences not only help fight breakouts, improve skin's radiance and impart long-lasting hydration, but they are also formulated to sink deep and fast into skin. Using next-gen technology, Peach & Lily's Wild Dew Treatment Essence includes fresh, clean, fast-acting extracts that will leave you looking and feeling fresh as a daisy. RECOMMENDED FOR: Dehydrated, dull skin (Alicia's Tip: dehydrated skin lacks moisture. Oily skin types can have dehydrated skin, too) Rough texture Dark spots, uneven skin tone Fine lines, wrinkles Redness, inflammation WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU: A look at the superstar ingredients in Peach & Lily's Wild Dew Treatment Essence: Lotus Extract: combats free radical damage from sun, pollution, stress Niacinamide: helps quell inflammation and brighten dark spots Yeast Ferment: delivers antioxidants and a bevy of nutrients to powerfully aid in skin's cellular renewal Radish Seed Extract: helps to nourish skin and combat premature aging Adenosine: clinically proven to help firm and energize and smooth skin's surface Hyaluronic Acid Complex: a proprietary blend of short-chain, medium-chain and long-chain hyaluronic acid molecules that helps moisturize every layer of skin, leaving it hydrated, plumped and radiant Bamboo Extract- a beloved ingredient in Korean skincare, bamboo is rich in antioxidants that protect skin from oxidative stress and strengthen skin's barrier THE MIND BEHIND: Peach & Lily's founder, Alicia Yoon, is a celebrated esthetician and a leading skincare expert. She worked with top labs in Korea to create the Wild Dew Treatment Essence as a nod to the Korean beauty staple. Both soothing and skin-perfecting, Alicia's power-packed version, which can be used in the morning and afternoon to imbue your complexion with goodness, is chock full of brightening, firming and hydrating agents that will leave you feeling footloose and photo-ready, no filter required. The perfect skincare addition for those seeking just "a bit more" for their daily routine. THE PEACH & LILY PROMISE: Caring for your skin can be overwhelming. You might be tired of the skincare guessing game as you try to figure out what will work for you. You want products that deliver dramatic results, but you're worried they will be too harsh or make you break out. You want delightful textures, but want to avoid chemicals and harmful ingredients. Peach & Lily is all too familiar with trial and error, trade-offs, and compromises when it comes to skincare. The innovative beauty brand created the Peach & Lily skincare collection to deliver everything you want without worries or guesswork. Pushing the limits of innovation by combining breakthrough research and proven skincare traditions, you will enjoy dramatic results, delivered in a radically safe and delightful way. Peach & Lily formulas feature powerful, clinically-proven ingredients, thoughtfully crafted to be gentle and safe. In short, you get big results with a beautiful experience, and zero compromises. Who says you can't have it all? WHAT'S NOT IN IT: Only good, clean fun here. There are NO Animal Fats/Oils/Musks, Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzophenone, Bisphenol A (BPA), Butoxyethanol, BHA, BHT, Chemical Sunscreens, Coal Tar Dyes, Cones, Detergent, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbates, MEA/DEA/TEA, Formaldehyde, Hydroquinone, Methyl Cellosolve, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Mercury, Mercury Compounds, Mineral Oil, Oxybenzone, Parabens, Paraffin Oil, Petrolatum, Phthalates, PEGs, Polysorbates, Resorcinol, Siloxanes, Sulfates, Synthetic Fragrance, Thimerosal, Toluene, Triclosan, and Triclocarban. And never ever any animal-testing.