Jo Malone

Wild Bluebell Cologne

$249.00

At Myer

Fragrance Note: Floral Formulation: Spray Vibrant sapphire blooms in a shaded woodland. The delicate sweetness of dewy bluebells suffused with lily of the valley and eglantine, and a luscious twist of persimmon. Mesmerising. Tasting Notes: Top Note: Bluebell Heart Note: Persimmon Base Note: White Musk Tailor Your Scent: Combine two fragrances to create a scent that's personal for you. Select a scent to add warmth or freshness for a unique sensory experience. English Pear & Freesia: A cool floral combination Red Roses: A voluptuous floral combination Peony & Blush Suede: A luminous floral combination Wood Sage & Sea Salt: A cool woody combination Product Ingredients: Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients. Product code 288390430