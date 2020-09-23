AllModern

Wilbur Desk

$495.00 $226.99

Modeled after mid-century designs, this modern writing desk anchors your study in a streamlined style. Founded atop four slightly splayed and tapered legs, this piece is crafted from solid hardwood with birch veneers in a warm brown finish that blends with most color palettes. Three drawers with cutout pull on full-extension glides provide a place for writing utensils, notebooks, calendars, and other office essentials. Though assembly is required, instructions and all necessary tools are included for an easier process.