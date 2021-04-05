Aoycocr

Wifi Smart Plug

$2.39

Buy Now Review It

Manual Remote Control : Plug the home equipment into mini smart plug, download the free app, Smart Life, then control your home appliances from your phone . Wi-Fi enabled, No hub or subscription required. Voice Control : Compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Control your home appliances with the smart home outlet by giving voice command to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, it will automatically turn on/off. Schedule Setting : Create customized timer to automatically turn on or off your home electronics and appliances. Allow you to prevent power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed. It will make your life easier and smarter. Create Group & Share to All : Set a group for all Wi-Fi Smart Plugs and control them in one command. Share your smart plug to all family members in a minute. No more worries, everyone can control it easily. EASY TO INSTALL AND SAFE: Just plug a device into the mini wifi smart outlet and connect to your secured 2.4GHz network with "POPOTAN" App (Compatible with Smart Life app too). The smart plug uses high-quality materials and technology, such as V-0 flame-retardant thermoplastics, pure copper connectors and advanced PCBA boards. It can avoid fire hazards and provide overload protection to ensure the safety of family members. And ETL certification ensures complete protection. Mini wifi smart plug compatible with Alexa, Echo, Google Home (No Hub Required). Works with AC 100V-240V, 10A maximum load. Key Feature: 1. Remote control 2. Voice control 3. Schedule function 4. Safe design 5.Device Sharing 6.Mini Size Know about the Smart Life APP Step 1： Search "Smart Life" on App Store, Google Play or Scan the QR code on User Manual to download and install it. Step 2：Connect the plug to your local 2.4G WIFI with your phone connecting to it. Step 3：Set up your Smart Life account. Step 4：Plug mini smart plug into an AC outlet. Step 5：Add device>electric outlet and confirm the device in the App. Step 6：Easy mode or AP mode(Long press on/off button of the device for about 5 seconds). Step 7：Schedule your appliances. Specification: Security and reliability: FCC, ROHS ETL Warranty: one year Input Voltage: AC 100-240v Output: 10A Maximum Load Max Load Power: 1100W Wireless Type: 2.4GHz App Support: iOS / Android Package content: 1*Smart plug 1*User manual 1*After-sales service card Note: Only support 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network