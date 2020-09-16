NETGEAR

Extended wireless coverage: Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1000 square feet, and connects up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more AC750 WIFI speed: Provides up to 750Mbps performance using dual band and patented FastLane technology Universal compatibility: works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with wifi. The product may not be compatible with routers or gateways with firmware that has been altered, is based on open source programs, or is non standard or outdated Wired Ethernet port: Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, or other nearby wired devices using the one 10/100M port for maximum speed Safe & secure: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols Simple to setup: Press the WPS button to connect to your router. Use the NETGEAR WiFi Analyzer app for optimal location