Wifi Projector, 6000lumens, Full Hd 1080p

🌻 THE MOST POPULAR WIRELESS WIFI PROJECTOR: After deep research on the market, we noticed lots of our customers would like to deliver the smartphone screen to projector for a big display view experience. Today, Poyank WIFI Projector has perfectly solved the MHL connection issues now. By using our WIFI projector, you don’t need to order the variety of adapters anymore! 🌻 HOW TO PROJECT Smartphone TO BIG DISPLAY? ① You can set up the WIFI settings in the projector and connect your smartphone with our projector directly. ② You can also use the original USB cable to connect your Smartphone to our projector directly. All in all, easy operation! 🌻 WHAT ABOUT FOR ANDROID DEVICE? Although different Android devices vary, you can still use our POYANK WIFI projector to project your mobile screen to big display if your phone supports the Multi-media or Project Screen function. How wonderful it is! 🌻 2021 Latest Upgrade Brightness & Resolution: POYANK Wireless projector has upgraded the native resolution to Max 1920*1080P Supported which supports the highest resolution of 1920*1080. At the same time, our technical department also improved 20%+ of the brightness. The aspect ratio is 16:9/4:3, with 2000:1 contrast ratio. The lamp life is up to 50,000 hours. The display size is 32”- 176” at the distance of 1.2M-5M. 🌻 THE BEST CHOICE FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Poyank WIFI projector is ideal choice for your indoor and outdoor movie or video games needs. Mounting to ceiling is also supported. We recommend our customers to use it in dark to get the best image quality. Do not recommend for presentations.