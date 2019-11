Newgate

Wideboy Clock

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

A large retro-inspired alarm clock with a matte black case and mid-Century atomic dial. The silent-sweep movement eliminates the usual ticking noise making this alarm clock quieter than most, and ideal for the desk or bedside. A digital beep alarm alerts you to the time. The retro mid-Century atomic dial is housed in a matte black rectangular case mounted on widely-spaced plinth feet.