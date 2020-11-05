Newgate

Wideboy Alarm Clock

Husband and wife design team Jim and Chloe Read seek their inspiration from classic British clock designs of the 19th and 20th centuries. The Wideboy Alarm Clock’s style hearkens back to mid-century timepieces, with an atomic dial and silent-sweep movement to maximize quietness. An ideal alarm clock for your nightstand, the Wideboy’s larger profile (it’s 8” wide) means it can also hold court in your kitchen or on your desktop or worktable. Its rectangular case has a matte black finish and digital beep alarm. The Wideboy Alarm Clock requires one AA battery (not included).