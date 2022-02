Eloquii

Wide Waist Bow Belt

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

The best way to accessorize any outfit? Put a bow on it. Elastic in back. Front snap closure. 14/16: 37 1/4" 18/20: 40 1/4" 22/24: 43 1/4" 26/28: 49 1/4" 75% Polyurethane / 25% Polyester Spot clean only. CN Item# 1295863