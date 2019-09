COS

Wide-sleeved Trench Coat

$290.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Updated with optional double belt loops to adjust the height of the belt, this trench coat is made from structured cotton with bound seams hidden inside for a clean finish. Fastened with a concealed button front and a removable waist belt, it has long wide sleeves, an exaggerated pointed collar, a powder-coated D-ring buckle at the and it is completed with a storm flap panel at the back. Back length of size 6 is 48½" / Model is 5