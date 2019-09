ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Wide-rib Tank Top

£100.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Make ATMs grey tank top the base of your downtime edits. Crafted for a slim fit from lightweight jersey, it features wide ribbing and a scooped neck that's exactingly measured to conceal the lines of most bras. Tuck it into stonewashed jeans for a retro workwear aesthetic.