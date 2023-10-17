Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Metallic Pinstriped Pants
BUY
$109.00
Bloomingdale's
Amazon Aware
Ponte Knit Slim Pant
BUY
$27.89
$42.90
Amazon
& Other Stories
Slim-fit Tweed Trousers
BUY
$139.00
& Other Stories
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Sculpted Puffer Jacket
BUY
£175.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Pearl Bead Cable Knit Jumper
BUY
$159.00
& Other Stories
More from Pants
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Lululemon
Align High-rise Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
DUER
Luxtwill High Rise Trouser - Thyme
BUY
$139.00
DUER
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted