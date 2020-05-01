Arket

Wide Poplin Dress

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Crafted from a crisp poplin made of organic cotton, this dress is designed with a roomy, wide silhouette and a cut-and-sewn detail with gatherings at waist. Detailed with soft V-neck with buttoning underneath and short puff sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Mother of pearl buttons – which means that this product contains non-textile parts of animal origin Unlined Organic cotton is cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides