& Other Stories

Wide Lyocell Blend Trousers

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

High waisted lyocell blend trousers in a wide leg fit with back welt pockets, centered front creases and an invisible side zipper. Width of waist: 69cm / 27.2" (size 36) Hip around: 94cm / 37" (size 36) Length of inseam: 77cm / 30.3" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small Model height: 176cm / 59