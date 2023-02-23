United States
H&M
Wide-leg Utility Pants
$59.99
At H&M
Relaxed-fit pants in lightweight twill with pleats at front for extra volume. High waist and double-layered waistband with a zip fly, concealed button, and concealed hook-and-eye fastening. Diagonal side pockets, bellows leg pockets with flap, and wide legs tapered to hem. Fit Relaxed fit Composition Polyester 65%, Cotton 35% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyester 50% Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Art. No. 1158558002