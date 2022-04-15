Sergio Hudson

Wide-leg Tuxedo Pants

$785.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intermix

Product Details Cut for a floor-grazing wide-leg hem, the American label's tuxedo pants are striped along the sides with tonal satin trim. Style it with the matching blazer for a modern take on the power suit. Back zip closure. Fabric: 70% triacetate, 30% polyester Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size 2 Rise: 13.5" Inseam: 37" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.