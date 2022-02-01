Eloquii

Wide leg trouser High rise Contour waistband Front fly with hook/eye & button closure Straight from hip to thigh Flare leg Front slant pockets Full inseam Woven stretch rayon spandex twill fabric Model is 5'10" size 14 Inseam on model is 31" 75% POLYESTER 19% RAYON 6% SPANDEX Care: Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1175349