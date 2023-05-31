COS

Wide-leg Tailored Wool Pants

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Crafted from pure traceable wool, these black wide-leg tailored pants have been designed to fall loosely over the body. The front pleats and back darts create a flattering silhouette, while the side slip pockets and back welt pocket make them functional. The concealed adjustable-button tab allows the pants to be worn low-slung or on the waist. - Hook-and-bar closure, zip fly - Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard, to protect the welfare of the sheep and their environment Shell: 100% RWS Wool, Lining: 100% Cotton / Dry clean Inside leg length of size AU 8 is 72cm / Model wears a size AU 8