COS

Wide-leg Tailored Trousers

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Crafted from cotton with a suiting finish, these wide-leg trousers have been designed to sit on the waist. They are finished in a bold fuchsia hue and are elevated with belt loops, front pleats and centre folds for tailored style. - Front slanted pockets - Back welt pockets - Back darts 100% Cotton / Machine wash cold