Wide-leg Tailored Trousers

Crafted from a more sustainable wool, these wide leg tailored trousers have been designed to fall loosely over the body. The front pleats and back darts create a flattering silhouette, while the side slip pockets and back welt pocket offer a practical finish. Adjust the elasticated tabs inside the waistband for a customised fit. - Full length - Belt loops, hook and bar closure - Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard, to protect the welfare of the sheep and their environment 100% RWS Wool / Dry clean