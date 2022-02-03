United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
COS
Wide-leg Tailored Trousers
£99.00
At COS
Crafted from a more sustainable wool, these wide leg tailored trousers have been designed to fall loosely over the body. The front pleats and back darts create a flattering silhouette, while the side slip pockets and back welt pocket offer a practical finish. Adjust the elasticated tabs inside the waistband for a customised fit. - Full length - Belt loops, hook and bar closure - Certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard, to protect the welfare of the sheep and their environment 100% RWS Wool / Dry clean