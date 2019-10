COS

Wide Leg Tailored Pants

$150.00

At COS

A classic style reinvented with a modern silhouette. Wide, voluminous with tailored details, these trousers are made for work, weekends and everything in between. - Voluminous fit - Slanted side pockets - Welt pocket at the back - Button and concealed zip fastening - Belt loops 49% Wool, 47% Polyester, 4% Elastane / Dry clean Inside leg length of size 6 is 29" / Model is 5'9" tall and wearing a size 6