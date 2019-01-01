Search
Calvin Klein

Wide Leg Stonewash High Rise Jeans

$128.00
At Calvin Klein
Our take on the wide leg seasonal denim trend, adapting it in a more modern, feminine silhouette. these #mycalvin jeans feature a high rise with a fitted top block at the hip and are relaxed through the thigh with a wide leg opening.
Featured in 1 story
Millie Bobby Brown Fronts CK's Latest Campaign
by Erin Cunningham