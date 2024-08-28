Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Massimo Dutti
Wide Leg Satin Trousers
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Massimo Dutti
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Utility Curve Pant
BUY
$110.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Utility Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$110.00
Everlane
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Faithfull
Ottavio Linen Wide-leg Pants
BUY
£121.00
£219.00
The Outnet
More from Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Trench Coat
BUY
$699.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Long Flared Animal Print Skirt
BUY
$99.90
$149.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Leather Penny Loafers
BUY
$149.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Braided Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap
BUY
$199.00
Massimo Dutti
More from Pants
Nasty Gal
Suede Star Flare Pants
BUY
$40.00
$398.00
Nasty Gal
Mango
Straight-fit Leather Pants
BUY
$299.99
Mango
Massimo Dutti
Wide Leg Satin Trousers
BUY
$149.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Straight-leg Animal Print Trousers Co-ord
BUY
$129.00
Massimo Dutti
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted