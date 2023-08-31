Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
AQUA
Wide Leg Pants
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
cider
Curve Pu Solid High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$34.00
Cider
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Faux Leather Pants
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
River Island
Plus Sequin Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$111.00
River Island
AQUA
Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$78.00
Bloomingdale's
More from AQUA
AQUA
Tweed Cropped Houndstooth Blazer
BUY
$118.00
Bloomingdale's
AQUA
Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$78.00
Bloomingdale's
AQUA
Metallic Stripe Star Print Mini Dress
BUY
$68.60
$98.00
Bloomingdale's
AQUA
Scuba Bow One Shoulder Mermaid Gown
BUY
$278.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Pants
La Saison Sportive
Elle Knit Pant (regular)
BUY
$245.00
La Saison Sportive
La Saison Sportive
Elle Knit Pant (tall)
BUY
$245.00
La Saison Sportive
Good American
Jeanius Good Skate Sweatpants
BUY
$79.20
$99.00
Good American
Agolde
Recycled Leather Mid Rise Relaxed Boot Pants
BUY
$178.80
$298.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted