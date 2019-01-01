Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Ann Taylor
Wide Leg Marina Pant
$98.00
$79.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Ann Taylor
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Babaton
Cole Pant
$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Faithfull the Brand
Opal Cropped Snake-print Crepe Wide-leg Pants
$160.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Tome
Karate Pants
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Pomelo
Cropped Denim Culotte
$36.99
from
Pomelo
BUY
More from Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Square Neck Peplum Top
$59.50
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
Ann Taylor
Pleated Wide Leg Pants
$109.00
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
Ann Taylor
Piped Textured Blazer
$159.00
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
Ann Taylor
Petite Essential Shirt
$69.50
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted