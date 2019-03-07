Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Leg Culotte
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Culottes by ASOS DESIGN Put the jeans away for a day. High rise. Belted waist. Split cuffs. Wide-cut leg. Fitted at the top, flowing at the bottom.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Cats Print Pants
$1200.00
$840.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Marni
Flared Checkered Wool Trousers
$860.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Babaton
Eckhardt Pant
$145.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Cotton Corduroy Trousers
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Cow Print Premium Leather Sandals
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Textured High Neck Top
$48.00
$38.40
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted