Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Long Tall Sally
Wide Leg Crop Jean
£55.00
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Long Tall Sally
A covetable cropped jean with wide leg, lovely stretch denim and turn down hem. Loves both sandals and trainers.
Need a few alternatives?
Prps
Copo Jeans
$258.00
from
Prps
BUY
MiH
The Skinny Marrakesh Jeans
$225.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Citizens of Humanity
Petite Emmanuelle Slim Boot Jeans
$168.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
LOFT
Curvy Trouser Leg Jeans
$79.50
from
LOFT
BUY
More from Long Tall Sally
Long Tall Sally
Ultra Stretch Slim Bootcut Jean
£70.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
Long Tall Sally
Ultra Stretch Skinny Jean
£70.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
Long Tall Sally
The Jersey Shirt
$45.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
Long Tall Sally
Crushed Velvet Jogger
£45.00
from
Long Tall Sally
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
from
Levi's
BUY
NYDJ
Ami Skinny Jeans
$139.00
from
NYDJ
BUY
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted