CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for water & planet: produced using less water & produced using renewable energy. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Care for water These garments were produced using technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes. The garment dyeing or washing processes require a higher consumption of water. The use of closed cycles that allow reuse of water or of technologies like machines of low bath ratio or bulk dyeing that reduce water consumption in these processes helps us preserve fresh water resources. CERTIFICATIONS This product was made following the Join Life standard developed by Inditex Group and based on Life Cycle Analysis, an internationally standardized method that allows assessing the impacts of a product in the various phases of its production, use, and end of life. To assess compliance with the standard, a program has been developed of audits performed by specialized external companies. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Reduction of water consumption Reduction of emissions Care for planet The use of renewable energy in garment production processes helps us reduce CO2 emissions. The washing and dyeing processes aggregate the highest consumption of energy in the productive process of a garment; as such the use of clean energies in these phases of production helps us reduce the impact of the garments. The Join Life garments with this label achieve these processes in facilities that consume more than 80% of the thermal energy or more than 40% of the electric energy from renewable sources, generated on site or via Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). CERTIFICATIONS This product was made following the Join Life standard developed by Inditex Group and based on Life Cycle Analysis, an internationally standardized method that allows assessing the impacts of a product in the various phases of its production, use, and end of life. To assess compliance with the standard, a program has been developed of audits performed by specialized external companies. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Produced with renewable energies Reduction of emissions CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Low temperature dryer may be used