Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Zara
Wide Heeled Leather Boots
$169.00
$101.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Nicole Saldaña
Platform Sock Boots
$435.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots
$72.00
$54.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Blundstone
Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$199.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Aldo
Thorewia Block-heel Bootie
$110.00
$29.98
from
Aldo
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Wool Blend Coat
$129.00
$77.40
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Shearling Coat
£79.99
£47.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Full Length Trousers
£25.99
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Hi-rise Wide-leg Full Length Jeans
£29.99
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Boots
Everlane
Square Toe Chelsea Boot
$198.00
$119.00
from
Everlane
BUY
& Other Stories
Elasticated Leather Chelsea Boots
£135.00
£108.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Madewell
The Carlotta Tall Boot
$298.00
$149.00
from
Madewell
BUY
STQ
Combat Boots Lace Up Ankle Booties
$60.99
$45.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted