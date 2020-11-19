Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Zara
Wide Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
$129.00
$69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Nicole Saldaña
Platform Sock Boots
$435.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rachel Chunky Chelsea Boots
$72.00
$54.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Blundstone
Original Series Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
$199.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Aldo
Thorewia Block-heel Bootie
$110.00
$29.98
from
Aldo
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knit Jogger
$39.90
$19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Combination Puffer Bomber Jacket
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low Heel Topstitched Boat Shoes
$69.90
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Oversized Striped Shirt
$39.90
$19.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Boots
Everlane
The Boss Boot In Reknit
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Merrell
Haven Mid Lace Waterproof Boot
$160.00
from
Merrell
BUY
Clarks
Orinoco Spice Waterproof Boot
$119.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Nicole Saldaña
Platform Sock Boots
$435.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted