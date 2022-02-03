Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Wide Flared Trousers
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Woven trousers with press creases and a wide, flared silhouette Zip fly with hook and bar closure
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Wide-leg Tailored Trousers
BUY
£99.00
COS
& Other Stories
Wide Flared Trousers
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
H&M
Wool-blend Suit Trousers
BUY
£79.99
H&M
Big Bud Press
Black Striped Work Pants
BUY
$105.00
Big Bud Press
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Leather Biker Jacket
BUY
£349.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wide Flared Trousers
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Diagonal Slingback Leather Sandals
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Teddy Lined Leather Chelsea Boots
BUY
£135.00
& Other Stories
More from Pants
COS
Wide-leg Tailored Trousers
BUY
£99.00
COS
& Other Stories
Wide Flared Trousers
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
H&M
Wool-blend Suit Trousers
BUY
£79.99
H&M
Big Bud Press
Black Striped Work Pants
BUY
$105.00
Big Bud Press
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted