Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Raid
Wide Fit Vinita Flat Chunky Lace Up Ankle Boots In Black
$52.80
$42.54
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Two reasons to add to cart Pull tabs for easy entry Lace-up fastening Round toe Chunky sole Textured tread Wide fit
Need a few alternatives?
Chloé
Betty Logo-embossed Rubber Boots
BUY
£395.00
Net-A-Porter
Legres
46 Shearling-lined Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Madewell
The Toasty Puffer Boot
BUY
$110.60
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Madewell
More from Raid
Raid
Janella Black Chunky Square Toe Zip Front Boots
BUY
$30.80
$56.00
ASOS
Raid
Wide Fit Exclusive Lucinda Black Croc Chelsea Boots
BUY
$42.00
$56.00
ASOS
Raid
Rexx Chunky Ankle Boots In Black
BUY
$19.20
$54.97
ASOS
Raid
Raid Wide Fit Chunky Heeled Sandals In Black
BUY
$48.00
ASOS
More from Boots
Chloé
Betty Logo-embossed Rubber Boots
BUY
£395.00
Net-A-Porter
Legres
46 Shearling-lined Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Madewell
The Toasty Puffer Boot
BUY
$110.60
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$138.60
$198.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted