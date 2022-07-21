Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Francis Leather Woven Flat Sandals In Tan
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Fudge Leather Flat Sandals In Tan
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
Yours Clothing
Black Sporty Mid Platform Sandals In Extra Wide Eee Fit
BUY
£29.99
Yours Clothing
New Look
Wide Fit Brown Leopard Print Suedette Footbed Sliders
BUY
£14.99
£19.99
New Look
M&S Collection
Leather Footbed Sandals
BUY
£22.50
Marks & Spencer
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Fudge Leather Flat Sandals In Tan
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Francis Leather Woven Flat Sandals In Tan
BUY
£22.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Denim Mini Skirt
BUY
£16.00
£20.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Henley Rope Detail Tie Leg Mid Heeled Sandals
BUY
£24.75
£38.00
ASOS
More from Flats
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Fudge Leather Flat Sandals In Tan
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
Yours Clothing
Black Sporty Mid Platform Sandals In Extra Wide Eee Fit
BUY
£29.99
Yours Clothing
New Look
Wide Fit Brown Leopard Print Suedette Footbed Sliders
BUY
£14.99
£19.99
New Look
M&S Collection
Leather Footbed Sandals
BUY
£22.50
Marks & Spencer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted