Klean Kanteen

Wide Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug With Leak Proof Café Cap 2.0

$19.98

The Klean Kanteen Vacuum Insulated Wide 16oz is Klean Kanteen's is the best travel coffee mug solution for hot coffee, cold brew, tea, water and more. The 16oz Insulated Wide bottle will keep drinks hot for 10 hours and iced for 30. Long enough to have hot coffee during a long day at the office and iced tea for a weekend adventure. The leak proof Cafe Cap 2.0 keeps drinks safely contained and completely spill free. The Cafe Cap 2.0 has easy to clean construction and crafted from BPA-free polypropylene #5 and food-grade silicone. Kanteen is crafted from high quality, durable food grade 18/8 stainless steel. Wide 2.125 inch (54mm) opening fits ice and is easy to fill and pour. Electropolished interior and rounded corners make the Vacuum Insulated Wide 20oz bottle easy to clean and maintain. All Klean Kanteen products are made using safe healthy materials and backed by the Strong as Steel Guarantee. Hand washing recommended.