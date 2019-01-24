Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
H&M x Eytys

Wide-cut Jeans

$59.99
At H&M
EYTYS x H&M. 5-pocket jeans in unwashed stretch denim with contrasting seams. Button fly, slightly dropped gusset, and straight, wide legs. Unisex style wit
Featured in 1 story
H&M's New Collab Might Be Its Coolest Yet
by Georgia Murray