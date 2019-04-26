Terra & Sky

Wide Cuffed Comfort Waist Capri Jean

$17.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Let's welcome the warmth with our super cute Terra Sky Denim Capri, not only they are very comfortable, light weight denim, but extra stylish with cuffed hems. Terra Denim Capri Jeans are perfect to style for any occasion. We highly recommend heels to dress up or paired with your to go sandals or sneaker for a casual look paired with your favorite top. With our Terra Sky Denim Capri you will make your weekend extra unforgettable in this stunning and effortless style. Terra Sky Denim Capri are designed with an inseam and waist-band for extra for extra comfort.