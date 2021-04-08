OSP

Wicker Papasan Chair

$395.00 $188.39

Buy Now Review It

Create a laid back vibe in your home with our twist on the classic papasan chair design Nest into the generously large Dacron-filled cushion Enjoy the boho styling of our durable resin wicker wrapped over a metal frame Complete with a 360° swivel to twist and turn to your heart’s content Add a bit of fun to your living room, family room or dorm with our easy, casual Papasan Chair Create a laid back vibe in your home with our twist on the classic papasan chair design. Nest into the generously large Dacron-filled cushion. Enjoy the boho styling of our durable resin wicker wrapped over a metal frame. Complete with a 360° swivel to twist and turn to your heart’s content. Tune in to a time when listening to your favorite albums and sipping on a cool, refreshing drink was your only ambition for the day. Add a bit of fun to your living room, family room or dorm with our easy, casual Papasan Chair. Available in several exciting colors and finishes. Durable, well built and just plain fun!