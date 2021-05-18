WillowSouvenir

***************** -- there is a possibility of delivery time delays due to covid19 measures worldwide, especially to USA -- we make our baskets to order, the processing times can be from 1 to 4 weeks in some cases -- currently only natural finish is available for our baskets ***************** High quality simple basket tote, handwoven from natural willow, it is perfect size for summer purse for everyday. Sample basket in the pictures is in natural color / undyed. Scarf is not included. DIMENSIONS: top 40 x 20 cm / 15.5 x 8 " bottom 31 x 15 cm / 12 x 6 " height 22 cm / 9 " handle 15 x 15 cm / 6 x 6 " (Since our baskets are handwoven, please allow slight error margin in dimensions, as well as slight variation in color, since it is natural material.) -------------------------------------- Other basket bags from our shop: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/WillowSouvenir?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=20589508 -------------------------------------- COLOR/FINISH explanation: "Undyed/Natural" means the natural color of the willow, with no finish (most of items in our shop are pictured in natural color). If you intend to keep the item indoors (other than bathroom and very moist places), it is perfectly fine to leave it undyed. "Transparent Lacquer" means very glossy transparent finish that doesn't change natural color of the willow. It also gives protection form water/moisture. Since it is oil based, it has certain odor that evaporates over time. "Custom Color" means opaque color (any color, shiny or matte) or stain (woody semitransparent tones) of your choice. It also protects the item from water/moisture. In opaque colors, you can choose some of the basic colors (red, white, yellow, blue, black...) or some other mixed color that we can try to replicate (you can send a picture of desired color), but do not expect us to match it exactly. For this color/finish option, please message me. Most of opaque colors are oil based, so they have glossy finish and certain odor that evaporates over time. For some pastel and whites we can use water based colors, that have matte finish, no odor. You can see some examples of colors/stains in this listing: https://www.etsy.com/listing/456882896/color-finish-examples