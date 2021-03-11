LL Bean

Wicked Good Slippers

C$129.00

Product Details Wrap your feet in soft, warm shearling with our "Wicked Good" Slippers, offered in a classic, easy-going Venetian style. Once you slip your feet in, you'll understand why customers have given Wicked Good Slippers over 14,000 5-star reviews. Size & Fit Half sizes order up. Why We Love Them With over 4 million pairs sold over the last 5 years, it’s clear customers think our Wicked Good Slippers deserve the title of Best Slippers Ever Made. They make such a great gift that we sell a pair every 7 seconds during our peak in December. Why are they so popular? There are a few reasons but at the top of the list is the most cozy shearling you can find. Throw in superior construction using premium sheepskin and you’ll know why in Maine, “Wicked Good” is as good as it gets. Fabric & Care Spot clean. Construction Genuine Australian-lamb-shearling upper. Naturally warm premium shearling lining draws moisture away from feet. Suede-collar piping for a clean finish. Shearling-covered EVA memory foam insole. Molded rubber outsole with grooved tread.