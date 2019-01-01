Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Catbird
Wicked Game Anklet
$230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
A graceful, delicate, and oh-so-sexy anklet. Wear slung low with a pair of barely there sandals, or higher on the ankle bone with your favorite kicks. Guaranteed to make you feel like a siren in the city.
Featured in 1 story
Not Your Grandma's Birthstone Jewelry
by
Bobby Schuessler
Need a few alternatives?
Love Is Project
Seed Bead Love Bracelet
$15.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
POTESSA
Natural Cowrie Shell Anklet Bracelet
$10.26
from
Amazon
BUY
Alterita
Shells Anklet
$85.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Venessa Arizaga
Venus Swarovski Crystal And Rhinestone Bracelet
$108.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Catbird
Catbird
Pearl Hoop Earrings
$176.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Catbird
Diamond Wings Ring
C$17800.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Summer In Italy Candle
$38.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Serena The Swan Ring
C$8900.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from Bracelets
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted