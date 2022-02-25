Sarah Regensburger

Wicked Catsuit

$533.55

Buy Now Review It

At Sarah Regensburger

This black lace long sleeves and a high collar catsuit is our signature look piece. Creating an easier to wear version of our rebel lace catsuit. With its beautiful flower lace material this piece is semi-transparent. Worn as a layering piece or as a full on look for a night out. As seen on Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Anne-Marie. All Sarah Regensburger products are 100% animal free and vegan, which is more environmentally friendly. Our model is wearing a size small Main Material: 97%PA, 3 Product is handmade in Poland - Washing: 30 degrees - Iron: Do not iron - Do not bleach - Do not tumble dry - Specialist Dry clean