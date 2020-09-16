Wicked Sensual Care

Wicked Anal Jelle Heat Lubricant

At Adam and Eve

Take Anal Play To The Next Hot Level! From Award-Winning Wicked Sensual Care Enjoy longer lasting lubrication and unique warming sensations during anal play! Waterbased warming anal gel lubricant Long-lasting, never sticky Safe with all sex toys & condoms Latex safe, glycerin free, paraben free Contains no desensitizers 4 oz. flip-cap tube This super-slick waterbased gel stays where you put it, provides extra cushion and a superior glide. A proprietary blend of ingredients heat up your erogenous zones with pleasure! Just apply Wicked Anal Jelle Heat Lubricant to the desired areas. If using a sex toy, apply some lubricant to both the toy and where it's going to go for superior coverage. Then enjoy the slippery sensations as the toy glides, while special ingredients heat up and warm your tushie. Warning: it can leave you cross-eyed with bliss! Wicked Anal Jelle Heat Lubricant is recommended for women, men, and couples interested in turning up the heat on their anal play. 4 oz. flip-cap tube is easy to use during activities and will provide many, many sessions of pleasure. Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, De-ionized Water, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Trifolium Pratense Red Clover Extract, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Cinnamon Bark Extract, Zingber Officinale Ginger Root Extract, Olea Europaea Olive Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate Potassium Sorbate, Hydroxyethylcellulose.