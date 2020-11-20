iRobot

Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. *(Compared to the Roomba® 600 series cleaning system) Smart navigation gets the job done The i3 navigates and maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood and carpet. Goes where it's needed, avoids where it's not Reactive Sensor Technology tells the robot where it can and cannot reach, which means less getting stuck on furniture and more knowing where to go. And with Dirt Detect™ sensors, it can focus cleaning where it’s needed most, like the dirtiest areas of your home.