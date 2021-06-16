Orion Publishing Co

Who’s Loving You: Love Stories By Women Of Colour – Sareeta Domingo

£14.99 £13.94

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

A beautiful collection that I both lost and found myself in. Unbelievably exciting stories from some show-stoppingly talented writers.' Candice Carty-Williams , author of Queenie . Lost love. Forbidden Love. Unrequited love. Tenderness. Desire. Romance. Passion. Who's Loving You? is a celebration of love in all its guises written by women of colour, with ten original short stories from bold new voices, literary prize-winners and national treasures. Two souls come together and are torn apart, lifetime after lifetime. A seed of hope begins to grow out of the ashes of grief, heartbreak and loss. Romance sparks in the most unexpected of places. And an unbreakable bond is formed that transcends countries, continents and even the boundaries of time... In this extraordinary collection, ten writers explore the full spectrum of love in all its messy, joyful, agonising and exhilarating forms. Celebrating and centring the romance, passion and desire of women of colour, these stories burn with an intensity and longing that lingers long after the final page.