Wholly Guacamole

Wholly Guacamole Minis, Chunky Avocado, 2 Oz (pack Of 4)

$4.45

Buy Now Review It

How do I use thee? Let me count the ways! #42 Spread on a turkey sandwich. #36 Dip veggies or pretzels. #5 Fill cherry tomatoes. #21 Dress up a salad. #17 Swap for mayo in chicken salad. #54 Slurp directly into your mouth (we don't judge). Your taste buds will thank you for it!